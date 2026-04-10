South Africa’s Eskom concludes discounted power tariff for struggling ferrochrome firms

South African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Friday that a task team had concluded a discounted electricity tariff of 0.62 rand ($0.0377) per kilowatt-hour for the Samancor Chrome and Glencore-Merafe Chrome ferrochrome smelters.

Eskom said the tariff would not require higher consumer tariffs, additional borrowing or further government financial support. It would also give the utility predictable electricity sales volumes for up to five years and protect public investments n the utility, Eskom said in a statement.

The lower power price is subject to approval by South Africa’s energy regulator Nersa, to which Eskom has submitted an application.

In February, Eskom announced a reduction in electricity prices for Samancor Chrome and Glencore’s joint venture with Merafe Resources, after the distressed firms agreed to shelve planned job cuts while negotiating with the electricity provider.

South Africa, the world’s biggest chrome ore producer, has lost its position as the world’s top processor of chrome into ferrochrome to China mainly due to high electricity costs.

Energy-intensive smelters combine chromium and iron to produce ferrochrome, which is mainly used in steel production.

Source: Reuters