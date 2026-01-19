South African troops deployed to flood-hit Mozambique

The South African government has deployed South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops to flood-hit Mozambique.

The crew landed in Maputo on Sunday and is working with local disaster agencies under Operation Chariot.

The soldiers have been evacuating stranded residents after two weeks of relentless rain and rising river levels.

The deployment comes as search-and-rescue operations continue in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Pretoria has also dispatched an Oryx helicopter and a specialist search-and-rescue team to neighbouring Mozambique. Severe weather in the country has triggered its own emergency.

The government says more air support will join the mission if needed.

Source: ENCA