South African rand weakens as firmer dollar, oil jump weigh on sentiment

At 1334 GMT, the rand traded at 16.6925 against the dollar , down 0.5% from its ​previous close.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar edged higher against a ​basket of currencies, while oil jumped over 3% to more ⁠than $110 a barrel.

Tehran said it had forced a U.S. warship ​to turn back from the Strait of Hormuz, although U.S. Central ​Command quickly denied a report by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency that two missiles had hit the vessel.

The rand has been at the mercy ​of global market sentiment since the U.S. and Israel launched ​their war on Iran in late February and Tehran subsequently retaliated.

South African manufacturing sentiment improved ‌in ⁠April as output and new sales orders rebounded after a weak first quarter.

Separately, data from South Africa’s auto association NAAMSA showed that new vehicle sales increased by 13% year-on-year in April, ​compared with a ​17.3% increase ⁠recorded in March, as domestic demand continued to anchor the industry despite global uncertainty.

“The latest outcome ​reflects a market still benefiting from earlier cyclical ​support, even ⁠as external shocks continue to reshape the operating environment,” NAAMSA said in a statement.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was ​down 0.2%.