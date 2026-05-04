South African rand weakens as firmer dollar, oil jump weigh on sentiment

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At 1334 GMT, the rand traded at 16.6925 against the dollar , down 0.5% from its previous close.
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The safe-haven U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies, while oil jumped over 3% to more than $110 a barrel.
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Tehran said it had forced a U.S. warship to turn back from the Strait of Hormuz, although U.S. Central Command quickly denied a report by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency that two missiles had hit the vessel.
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The rand has been at the mercy of global market sentiment since the U.S. and Israel launched their war on Iran in late February and Tehran subsequently retaliated.
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South African manufacturing sentiment improved in April as output and new sales orders rebounded after a weak first quarter.
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Separately, data from South Africa’s auto association NAAMSA showed that new vehicle sales increased by 13% year-on-year in April, compared with a 17.3% increase recorded in March, as domestic demand continued to anchor the industry despite global uncertainty.
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“The latest outcome reflects a market still benefiting from earlier cyclical support, even as external shocks continue to reshape the operating environment,” NAAMSA said in a statement.
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On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was down 0.2%.
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South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was slightly firmer, as the yield fell 1 basis point to 8.785%.
Source: Reuters