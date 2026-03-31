South African rand set for 7% monthly drop against dollar

The South African rand was slightly firmer in early trade on Tuesday, but it was on course to end the month about 7% weaker against the dollar after a selloff triggered by the Iran war.

At 0610 GMT the rand traded at 17.1575 against the dollar, about 0.3% firmer than its previous close.

The rand has been at the mercy of global market sentiment since the U.S. and Israel started the war in late February and Iran retaliated.

The rand had a strong 2025 and had started 2026 on the front foot, making it vulnerable to a correction.

Analysts say the currency will continue to take its direction from developments in the Middle East, though local economic data could also influence its trajectory.

Tuesday’s data releases include April fuel price adjustments, February’s trade balance and a central bank bulletin on the economy in the fourth quarter.

Source: Reuters