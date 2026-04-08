South African rand gains more than 2% as US-Iran ceasefire lifts risk appetite

South Africa’s risk-sensitive rand firmed more than 2% in early trade on Wednesday, paring losses amassed since the start ​of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran after

President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire, easing fears of energy-driven inflation.

Trump’s turnaround came shortly before a deadline he had ​set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz – a ​key shipping route for about 20% of global oil – ⁠or face widespread attacks on its civilian ​infrastructure.

At 0606 GMT, the rand traded at ​16.45 against the dollar , roughly up 2.2% from Tuesday’s close and around its strongest level in almost a ​month.

The currency has been highly sensitive to swings in global risk sentiment ​since the conflict started on February 28, triggering Iranian retaliation and fuelling volatility ‌across ⁠emerging markets.

News of the ceasefire capped weeks of market choppiness, sending oil prices tumbling below $100 a barrel and lifting assets in net-energy importing nations like ​South Africa.

The ​rand had fallen ⁠nearly 6% last month, with economists expecting inflation to rise in ​the net energy-importing economy.

Meanwhile, the U.S. ​dollar ⁠was little changed against a basket of currencies as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting ⁠on ​Wednesday, and the upcoming U.S. ​inflation indicators, including the Personal Consumption Expenditures and the Consumer Price Index ​data.

Source: Reuters