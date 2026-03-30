South African public sector union calls for remote work over looming fuel price hike

One of South Africa’s biggest public sector trade unions on Friday called for remote and hybrid work arrangements because of anticipated fuel price hikes caused by the Iran war.

The Public Servants Association said in a statement that its members cannot afford simultaneous increases in transport, fuel and food costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

The union, which says it represents over 245,000 civil servants, said remote work was “practical and essential” and flexible hours would allow employees to adjust travel patterns, saving fuel and reducing strain on transport systems

South Africa’s regulated fuel prices are projected to rise steeply from April 1, when the next monthly adjustments kick in.

Prices are adjusted based on a formula that factors in movements in global crude oil prices, prevailing exchange rates and local taxes.

Global energy prices have surged since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February, after which Tehran retaliated. South Africa’s risk-sensitive rand currency ZAR=D3 has weakened more than 6% against the dollar.

Other unions are also calling on the government to cushion workers from fuel price hikes.

The country’s biggest union federation, COSATU, on Thursday said fuel levies should be lowered or suspended for the duration of the Iran war. The second-biggest party in the coalition government, the Democratic Alliance, also called on the finance ministry to lower fuel levies.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in parliament this week that cabinet ministers were considering how to respond to the conflict’s impact on fuel prices.

Source: Reuters