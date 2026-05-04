South African factory mood improves in April, Absa PMI shows

A gauge of South African manufacturing sentiment improved in April as output and new sales orders rebounded after a weak first quarter, a purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey showed on Monday.
- The seasonally adjusted PMI sponsored by South African bank Absa rose to 52.6 in April from 49.0 in March, returning to growth for the first time since September 2025.
- A reading above 50 signifies an expansion in business activity.
- “Some of this improvement likely reflects front-loading of demand ahead of expected price increases, raising questions about the sustainability of the recovery,” said Absa in a statement.
- Business activity rose to 52.8 from 46.1, returning to expansionary territory, while new sales orders jumped to 52.9 from 44.5.
- However, input costs were pushed higher by a weaker rand currency and higher international oil prices.
- Expected business conditions improved slightly but remained below 50, pointing to subdued confidence.
Source: Reuters