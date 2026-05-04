South African factory mood improves in April, Absa PMI shows

A gauge ‌of South African manufacturing sentiment improved in April as output and new sales orders ​rebounded after a weak first quarter, ​a purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey showed ⁠on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted PMI sponsored ​by South African bank Absa rose to ​52.6 in April from 49.0 in March, returning to growth for the first time since ​September 2025.

A reading above 50 signifies ​an expansion in business activity.

“Some of this improvement likely ‌reflects ⁠front-loading of demand ahead of expected price increases, raising questions about the sustainability of the recovery,” said Absa in ​a statement.

Business ​activity rose ⁠to 52.8 from 46.1, returning to expansionary territory, while new ​sales orders jumped to 52.9 ​from ⁠44.5.

However, input costs were pushed higher by a weaker rand currency and higher ⁠international ​oil prices.

Expected business conditions ​improved slightly but remained below 50, pointing to subdued ​confidence.

Source: Reuters