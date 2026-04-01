South African factory mood bleak in March as Iran war pressures start to build

South African manufacturing sentiment remained weak in March, with respondents in a purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey expressing concern about the impact of the Iran war although business activity is yet to take a serious knock.

The seasonally-adjusted PMI sponsored by South African bank Absa edged up to 49.0 points in March from 47.4 in February, but it stayed below the neutral 50 mark.

A reading below 50 reflects an overall deterioration in business conditions for manufacturers.

Absa said in a statement that the rise in the headline index probably did not reflect stronger demand, with new sales orders still weak.

Slower supplier deliveries likely pointed to supply chain and logistical problems, it said.

Those challenges could worsen if global shipping routes are further disrupted by geopolitical tensions, particularly in the event of a sustained closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The PMI results overall suggest that South Africa’s manufacturing sector has not yet experienced a significant slowdown in activity due to the U.S.-Israel war against Iran, but price pressures have intensified sharply, Absa said.

Input costs have been pushed higher by a weaker rand currency and higher international oil prices. With fuel prices going up sharply in April, cost pressures are expected to build.

A sub-index tracking expected business conditions saw the sharpest drop on record, with respondents citing the Iran conflict’s impact on costs and demand.

Source: Reuters