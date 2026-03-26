South African central bank maintains policy rate in unanimous decision

South Africa’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 6.75% in a unanimous decision announced on Thursday.

The majority of economists polled by Reuters had expected no change in the repo rate, as the U.S.-Israel war against Iran is expected to spur price pressures in Africa’s biggest economy.

Annual consumer inflation slowed to the central bank’s 3% target in February, but economists expect it to pick up in the coming months as the effects of anticipated fuel price hikes and a weaker rand exchange rate filter through.

Neighbouring African countries Zimbabwe and Mozambique also held interest rates steady this month, citing risks and uncertainty linked to the Middle East conflict.

Source: Reuters