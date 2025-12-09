South Africa: Seven killed in N12 crash involving Mozambican Toyota sedan and Nissan bakkie near Ogies, Mpumalanga

A horrific road accident on the N12 between Ogies and eMalahleni, in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province, claimed the lives of seven people in the early hours of Monday morning, 8 December 2025. The collision involved a Toyota sedan with Mozambican registration carrying five occupants and a Nissan NP 200 LDV with two people inside.

All seven individuals perished in the crash, marking a tragic start to the week amid heightened road safety concerns during the festive season. South Africa’s Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane confirmed the details, urging motorists to prioritise safety as investigations continue.

This incident adds to the growing number of fatalities on South African roads, where speeding, unroadworthy vehicles, and driver fatigue remain persistent threats. As families gear up for holiday travel, authorities are ramping up enforcement to curb such senseless losses.

Details emerge from the fatal collision

The crash occurred on a stretch of the N12 highway known for its high traffic volume, especially during peak periods. The Toyota Sedan, travelling with five people – likely including the driver and passengers – collided with the Nissan NP 200 LDV, a light delivery vehicle commonly used for transport in rural areas. Both vehicles sustained severe damage, and emergency services pronounced all occupants dead at the scene.

Zwane explained that the Toyota was transporting five people when it was involved in the collision with the Nissan, which had two occupants. “The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage and investigations are underway,” he said. Preliminary reports suggest it may have been a head-on impact, but officials are awaiting forensic analysis to determine factors like speed, road conditions, or mechanical failures.

The N12, a vital artery connecting Gauteng to Mpumalanga and beyond, sees increased usage during the festive period as people head to coastal destinations or visit family. This particular section near Ogies, about 100km east of Pretoria, is prone to accidents due to its mix of heavy trucks, passenger vehicles, and occasional poor visibility from dust or weather.

Emergency responders, including paramedics and police, arrived promptly but could not save any lives. The scene was cordoned off for hours, causing delays for other motorists. Families of the deceased, some from Mozambique given the vehicle’s registration, are being notified as identification processes continue.

RTMC issues stern warning on unroadworthy vehicles

In the wake of this tragedy, Zwane highlighted the dangers of driving vehicles that are not fit for the road. He stressed that unroadworthy cars contribute significantly to crashes, often turning minor incidents into fatal ones. “Officers have in the past six days stopped and checked 229 612 vehicles in roadblocks conducted throughout the country,” Zwane noted.

Of these, a total of 662 vehicles were discontinued due to serious roadworthiness issues. Common problems included smooth tyres that reduce grip on wet roads, dysfunctional brakes that fail to stop in time, faulty lights that impair visibility at night, cracked windscreens that obstruct views, leaking engines that pose fire risks, and steering systems not in good working order. Zwane explained that any three faults would result in the discontinuation of a vehicle, ensuring only safe ones remain on the roads.

Additionally, 727 vehicles were impounded for violating the National Land Transportation Act. These included cases of operating public transport for reward without proper permits, a common issue with cross-border taxis and informal shuttles. Such violations not only endanger passengers but also overload vehicles, increasing the likelihood of accidents like the one on the N12.

Zwane’s warning comes as part of the RTMC’s broader festive season campaign, which runs from 1 December 2025 to mid-January 2026. The initiative focuses on high-visibility policing, breathalyser tests, and vehicle inspections to combat drunk driving, speeding, and fatigue – factors responsible for over 80% of festive fatalities in previous years.

Alarming festive season road statistics so far

The N12 crash is a stark reminder of the perils on South African roads during the holidays. Since the start of December 2025, the country has recorded 439 fatal crashes, resulting in 512 deaths – a 3.1% increase from the same period last year. These figures, compiled by the RTMC, show that pedestrians, passengers, and drivers are all at risk, with hotspots in provinces like Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga.

In Gauteng alone, 18 fatalities were reported in the first week of December, often linked to high-speed collisions on major routes. Mpumalanga, where this accident occurred, has seen a spike in incidents involving foreign-registered vehicles, possibly due to long-distance travel from neighbouring countries like Mozambique.

Looking back, the 2024/25 festive season saw 1 502 deaths from 1 234 fatal crashes nationwide, a tragic tally that prompted stricter measures this year. The RTMC’s State of Road Safety Report for 2025 emphasises that human error, such as overtaking in unsafe conditions or ignoring traffic signs, accounts for most accidents. Weather plays a role too, with summer rains making roads slippery in eastern provinces.

To combat this, over 1 000 additional traffic officers have been deployed, supported by technology like mobile cameras and drones for monitoring. Public awareness campaigns urge drivers to rest every two hours, avoid alcohol, and ensure vehicles are serviced before long trips.

Broader impact on cross-border travel and safety

The involvement of a Mozambican-registered vehicle underscores the challenges of cross-border transport during peak seasons. Many families from Mozambique travel to South Africa for holidays or work, often in overloaded cars that may not meet local standards. This has led to calls for bilateral agreements to harmonise vehicle inspections between the two nations

Similar accidents in the past, like a 2024 crash on the N4 near Komatipoort that killed eight, highlight the need for better infrastructure, such as dual carriageways and rest stops along border routes. The RTMC collaborates with the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency to educate drivers on rules, but compliance remains an issue.

Communities near the N12, like those in Ogies and eMalahleni, are mourning the loss while pushing for speed humps and better lighting. Local leaders have organised vigils, reminding everyone that road safety is a shared responsibility.

Source: Central News South Africa