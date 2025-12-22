South Africa: Search continues for Krugersdorp teen missing after snorkelling in Ponta do Ouro, Mozambique

Hoërskool Noordheuwel matriculant Rikus Kylander was last seen on December 18 after going snorkelling with friends at Ponta do Ouro Beach.

Search efforts are still ongoing for the 18-year-old from Krugersdorp who went missing in Mozambique last week.

Hoërskool Noordheuwel matriculant Rikus Kylander was last seen on Thursday, December 18 after going snorkelling with friends at Ponta do Ouro Beach, Krugersdorp News reported.

According to his sister, Clarise Kylander, search efforts have continued since his disappearance.

“There is no news yet on his whereabouts,” she said on December 20.

She added that the family has since stepped back from the search and has left the operation in the hands of the South African Sea Rescue Institute.

According to Clarise, Rikus went snorkelling with a group of friends. When the group got out of the water, they realised Rikus was no longer with them and immediately alerted lifeguards and the police.

Rikus is about 180cm tall, with a muscular yet slim build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue swimming costume.





Source: Krugersdorp News / The Cizitizen