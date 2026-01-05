South Africa repatriates more than 400 Mozambican citizens

South African authorities on Friday repatriated 418 Mozambican nationals who had been living illegally in the country, Mozambican officials said.

The group was returned to Mozambique on Jan. 2 after being found in violation of South Africa’s immigration laws, including lack of valid documentation and overstaying the legally permitted period of residence.

The repatriation was carried out using seven buses. Some of the deportees had been held in detention for about six months prior to their removal.

The information was provided at the Ressano Garcia border post in Mozambique’s Maputo province by the spokesperson of the Joint Command, Carmem Mazenga, during a briefing on the movement of returning national and foreign citizens at the country’s largest land border.

Mazenga said the deportees, comprising both men and women, originated from various provinces across Mozambique and were being directed to return to their home areas to regularise their migration status.

She said several security and immigration bodies were involved in the screening process, including the National Migration Service (SENAMI), the Border Police, the Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) and the Mozambican Police (PRM).

“Through this screening process, we are also raising awareness among our fellow citizens to return to their places of origin,” Mazenga said.

She added that authorities had appealed to the repatriated citizens to refrain from criminal activities, noting that most deportation cases recorded at border posts and beyond were linked to similar violations.

“The reasons may vary, but the motives behind deportations have largely been the same — breaches of rules governing entry into and stay in other territories,” she said.

Some of the repatriated citizens said they felt relieved to have returned home after being detained in South Africa for illegal residence.

“They arrested me and kept me in prison for six to seven months. I was taken to court twice,” said Jorge João.

Another returnee, Nando Chirindza, said he had been detained for not carrying a passport and expressed relief at being released.

“We are calm now, but the process was not easy. I was arrested on Sept. 21 and remained there until today. Freedom has finally arrived,” said Valério Mateus, adding that he still needed to resolve the loss of his passport.

The repatriation process took place on a day that marked the start of the nationwide return movement of national and foreign citizens following the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Mazenga said operations at the Ressano Garcia border were proceeding smoothly and that authorities expected to activate kilometre four (Km4) later in the day to ease congestion.

“The Joint Command will activate kilometre four on the Mozambican side to reduce long queues expected in the coming hours and days,” she said, adding that SENAMI, Customs and Health Services would be stationed at the site.

