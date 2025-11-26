South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes a working visit to Republic of Mozambique, 2 to 3 December – Unabridged

South Africa to strengthen relations with Mozambique at Fourth Bi-National Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa will at the invitation of His Excellency President Daniel Francisco Chapo embark on a working visit to the Republic of Mozambique from 02 – 03 December 2025 for the 4th South Africa – Mozambique Bi-National Commission.

South Africa and Mozambique have strategic and fraternal relations developed during the fight against colonialism and apartheid .

President Ramaphosa will on Tuesday , 02 December 2025, lead the South African delegation in the 4th Bi -National Commission(BNC) at the capital city Maputo.

The BNC will be preceded by the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) scheduled to be held from 30 November to 01 December 2025 and the Council of Ministers Meeting on 02 December 2025. On the margins of the BNC, a Business Forum will be held on 02 December 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will also attend and participate in the Official Launch of the Sasol Hydrocarbons Processing Integrated Infrastructure in Inhassoro Town, Inhambane Province, on 03 December 2025.

The relationship between South Africa and Mozambique is co-ordinated through a framework of a Bi-National Commission (BNC), which is co-chaired by the two Presidents.

The Inaugural Session of the BNC was held on 22 October 2015 in South Africa. The Second Session of the BNC took place on 25 August 2017 in Mozambique, while the Third Session of the BNC took place in Pretoria in March 2022.

The South Africa – Mozambique 4th BNC will strengthen bilateral relations through assessing progress made in the implementation of decisions and commitments of the 3rd Session of the BNC , enhance economic cooperation and explore new areas of trade and investment , and exchange views on regional, continental and global issues of mutual interest.