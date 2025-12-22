South Africa: Foot-and-mouth disease hits Limpopo

When Lutendo Mundzhelele noticed frothy saliva dripping from the mouths of his cattle two weeks ago, he feared foot-and-mouth disease had reached his farm in Makonde, Limpopo. One cow, its body trembling, could no longer walk. Soon, more animals showed signs of disease.

Mundzhelele has farmed here since 1999, taking over the herd left by his late father. Like the 40 or so farmers around him, livestock is his main source of income, paying for food, school fees and emergencies.

He contacted the Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, which sent officials. One ill cow was vaccinated.

By the next day, the situation had dramatically worsened, with 36 of his 53 cows affected.

The department returned to vaccinate all its cattle and herds in the area.

Mundzhelele has been unable to sell his livestock as the crucial festive season begins.

Tshianeo Walter Mathidi, chairperson of the Developing Farmers Union, said restrictions linked to the outbreak have disrupted sales across Vhembe District.

Last week, the department confirmed multiple foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks in Limpopo.

Three incidents are under investigation by the provincial veterinary services.

At an outbreak in Makonde village, Khubvi, within the high-surveillance area of the foot-and-mouth-free zone, control measures were implemented immediately.

At an outbreak at an auction facility in Vivo, trace-back investigations revealed the infected cattle came from a property in Alldays, which, along with linked farms, is under strict monitoring.

At a third outbreak at feedlots at two neighbouring villages — Leeupoort and Witklip in Modimolle-Mookgophong Local Municipality, Waterberg District — veterinary teams are conducting epidemiological investigations and implementing containment measures.

Limpopo agriculture department spokesperson Moshupologo Mothotse said all affected farms, feedlots and linked properties have been quarantined. The movement of cloven-hoof animals, their products and any potentially contaminated materials is prohibited.

She said the veterinary operations and joint operations committees were coordinating response efforts, with vaccination campaigns rolled out in high-risk areas.

Farmers and communities have been urged to report symptoms such as fever, excessive salivation, lameness, and mouth lesions, and to cooperate with inspections and vaccinations. Farmers are also advised not to move livestock without permission and to strengthen biosecurity measures.

“Foot-and-mouth disease does not pose a risk to human health, but it has serious economic implications for farmers and the livestock sector,” Mothotse said.

Limpopo Province is South Africa’s northernmost province, sharing its eastern border directly with Mozambique’s Gaza Province, while also bordering Botswana and Zimbabwe, with the Limpopo River forming its northern boundary.

Source: GroundUp