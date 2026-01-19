South Africa: Ekurhuleni transport MMC Andile Mngwevu missing after floodwaters sweep away vehicle in Mozambique

The South African City of Ekurhuleni has confirmed that its Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport, Andile Mngwevu, is missing after the vehicle he was travelling in was swept away by floodwaters in southern Mozambique.

According to the municipality, Mngwevu was part of an official delegation visiting the town of Chokwé when heavy flooding struck the area. The vehicle carrying him was caught in fast-flowing water and washed away, prompting an urgent search operation.

Mozambican emergency services are leading search-and-rescue efforts, with assistance from South African authorities. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Mozambique Defence Force have launched a joint operation to locate Mngwevu and others who may have been affected.

The City of Ekurhuleni said it is deeply concerned about the incident and remains in constant communication with officials on the ground. It has also been reported that members of Mngwevu’s family have travelled to Mozambique to support the ongoing search.

Mozambique has been the hardest hit in the Southern African region by heavy rains in recent days, with authorities reporting widespread flooding, severe damage, the displacement of thousands of residents and the destruction of infrast

Source: Swaziland News