South Africa and Mozambique sign MoU on energy cooperation

South Africa’s Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, says Pretoria and Maputo are poised to significantly deepen energy cooperation as both countries work to strengthen economic and strategic ties under the fourth South Africa–Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC).

Speaking in Maputo on Wednesday, where he was part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ministerial delegation, Ramokgopa said the energy partnership between the neighbouring States is historic, mutually beneficial and essential for powering regional growth.

“We are joining the President in the Bi-National Commission, which is chaired by both Heads of State… to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. Mozambique is our fourth largest trading partner [in the world], so we have a deep-rooted cultural and economic relationship that we want to build on and enhance,” Ramokgopa said.

He highlighted that electricity cooperation remains a cornerstone of bilateral ties. South Africa currently imports more than 1 000 megawatts from the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric scheme, a long-standing arrangement that provides critical support to the country’s energy supply.

“There’s a lot of collaboration. We are getting electricity from Cahora Bassa, contracted for over 1 000 megawatts. We are also providing electricity to South32, the smeltery in Mozambique,” the Minister said.

The Minister said future cooperation would focus on Mozambique’s growing natural gas potential, with both countries exploring ways to convert new gas finds into electricity that can support industrialisation on both sides of the border.

“We intend on working together on their new finds, so that we get to convert the gas into electricity. We’re building the relationship, and it’s on the back of mutual benefit for both countries,” he said.

Ramokgopa emphasised that expanding energy collaboration goes beyond technical arrangements — it forms part of a broader mission to ensure economic stability and shared development.

“There’s no better way of doing that than ensuring that the lights are on and the economy is powered,” he said.

As part of the BNC engagements, South Africa and Mozambique signed a new Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Cooperation, which Ramokgopa described as a marker of confidence in the relationship and its future potential.

“The MoU is an indication of the strength of that relationship. We’re looking forward to a productive day and ensuring that we grow the economy of both countries,” the Minister said.

In Mozambique to strengthen the economic and cultural ties with our 4th largest trade partner. Energy will undergird the resurgence of the economies of our two countries. I signed an MoU with my counterpart that gives concrete meaning to our partnership. pic.twitter.com/av8L46D1Mk — Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (@Kgosientsho_R) December 4, 2025

Source: SAnews – South African Government News Agency