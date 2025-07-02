Solenta Aviation Mozambique: Scheduled air operations

Further to recent press reports, Solenta Aviation Mozambique confirms that it is ready to commence scheduled passenger airline services in Mozambique under the fastjet brand.

The business plan in support of the introduction of scheduled passenger airline services, and the Air Operators Certificate (AOC) were both approved by the Regulator (IACM) in May 2025.

The aircraft have arrived in the country, aircrew and staff have been employed and supplier contracts have been concluded and deposits paid. All necessary regulatory fees have been paid. Issuance of the scheduled license is expected to be imminent.

Solenta Aviation Mozambique, as a proudly Mozambican-owned airline, has successfully operated flights for over fifteen years in Mozambique, serving the tourism, gas and mining industries and creating employment for Mozambicans since 2009.

Solenta Aviation considers Mozambique as an attractive investment destination that is “open-for-business” as it continues to invest in Mozambique.

Further announcements will follow regarding the dates and destinations of our first flights.

We wish to thank the Government of Mozambique and IACM for their support during this process.

Maputo, 30 June, 2025

Source: Solenta Aviation Mozambique / Press Release