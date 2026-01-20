Six helicopters deployed for flood response operations in Mozambique

The Mozambican Government has mobilised six helicopters and four other aircraft for relief operations to assist the population affected by flooding, and national airline LAM has introduced two daily flights between Maputo and Gaza province, where the road connection is suspended.

“In this process of search, rescue and relief, as well as for dedicated logistics, we have 14 boats, six helicopters and four aircraft,” said Inocêncio Impissa, Government spokesperson, providing an update on the floods in the country on Monday.

Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique (LAM), the flag carrier, introduced two daily flights between Monday and Tuesday to ensure the movement of people and goods between Maputo and Gaza, he added.

The flights are “in the directions Xai-Xai/Maputo and vice versa, with a capacity of 77 passengers,” said the Government spokesperson, adding that in the following days the airline may increase or reduce the number of scheduled flights depending on passenger demand.

According to the Government, by Monday, road traffic was also interrupted on the stretch between Xai-Xai and Chicumbane along the N1, due to the overflow of the Limpopo River in the Gaza province.

“It should be recalled that in Gaza province the following sections are also interrupted: Macia and Chokwe, Chilembene – Maniquenine, Chissano – Chibuto, Chibuto – Guija on road no. 221, Muzengane 3 de Fevereiro, Xai-Xai – Chilaulene, Chokwe – Macarretane, Caniçado – Mapai – Chicualacuala, Mapai – Machaila, Chinhacanine – Nalaze,” said Impissa.

The total number of deaths during the rainy season in Mozambique has risen to 111, with three missing and 98 injured, according to figures from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) consulted by Lusa on Monday.

The Mozambican Government estimated that 40% of Gaza province is submerged due to the heavy flooding in recent days, and that several districts in Maputo are flooded, as well as the total destruction of at least 152 kilometres of national roads.

Mozambican authorities have established a national coordination centre, led by Government spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa, at the Xai-Xai airport in Gaza province, where aerial resources are mobilised for rescue operations, which are affected by the weather conditions.

On Monday, actions and rescue attempts continue for hundreds of families trapped by the floods, some taking refuge on house roofs, car tops or tree canopies, particularly in Maputo and Gaza, southern Mozambique, as heavy rains force dams, including those in neighbouring countries, to greatly increase water discharges due to lack of capacity.

Source: Lusa