Shooting at South African bar leaves 11 dead, including a young child, police say

Gunmen have killed at least 12 people, including a three-year-old boy, in a mass shooting at a bar near the South African city of Pretoria, according to police.

Another 14 people were wounded during the incident in the Saulsville township, they said in a statement.

Police didn’t say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the illegal bar, known locally as a “shebeen.”

“Three minors are among those deceased, which include 3- and 12-year-old boys (and a) 16-year-old female,” the South African Police Service said.

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, averaging about 60 a day.

Source: Reuters