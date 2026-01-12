Shipping in Mozambique channel suspended – AIM report

The Mozambican maritime authorities (ITRANSMAR) on Sunday suspended all shipping in the Mozambique channel, due to the torrential rain that has been falling since Friday.

According to Radio Mozambique, the suspension is temporary, while the stormy weather lasts.

The suspension covers artisanal fishing vessels and other small boats, coastal passenger transport and recreational vessels.

ITRANSMAR also ordered all ships at sea to put into safe ports. It reminded all vessels that the use of life jackets is compulsory, even when shipping is regarded as safe and is duly authorised.

On shore, the authorities are warning of impending flooding in the southern and central river basins. The Southern Regional Water Board (ARA-Sul) is increasing its discharges from the main dams in Maputo province (the Pequenos Libombos dam on the Umbeluzi river, and the Corumana dam, on the Sabie river) .

The discharges from the Pequenos Libombos will be up to 120 cubic metres per second, and from Corumana up to 50 cubic metres per second.

ARA-Sul warned that this, plus the storms further north, could lead to flooding in the basins of the Maputo, Umbeluzi, Incomati, Save and Limpopo rivers.

Radio Mozambique reported that the storms have left a trail of destruction in Inhambane province, with agricultural fields submerged, and families flooded out of their homes in the main urban areas of Inhambane city, Maxixe and Vilanculo.

Luisa Meque, the chairperson of the national relief agency, the National Disasters Management Institute (INGD), warned on Friday that three million people could be affected by flooding during the current rainy season.

She added that people will be evacuated from flood-prone areas, but only after the authorities have completed the survey they are currently making of water levels in the main river valleys.

That survey would be determinant, Meque said, “for deciding when we can effectively start evacuating people from zones of risk to safer areas”.

Source: AIM