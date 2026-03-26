Sharp increase in Mozambique’s public sector wage bill has been driven by increases in salaries, rather than increases in workforce – World Bank

The Mozambican public sector “is not oversized compared to regional and income peers,” with its 357,000 civil servants in 2023 but it is nevertheless constrained by the “sharp increase” in the wage bill following the 2022 reform, the World Bank says.

“The sharp increase in the wage bill has been driven by increases in salaries, rather than increases in the workforce,” reads the World Bank’s Mozambique Economic Update report, released yesterday and titled “From Fragility to Stability – Why Fiscal Reforms Cannot Wait.”

The weight of the public sector wage bill rose from less than 5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2000 to 15% in 2025, according to World Bank estimates.

“Base salaries have increased rapidly following the 2022 wage bill reform,” the report notes. The wage bill grew by 40% between 2021 and 2022 alone – the period when the new Single Salary Table (TSU) was introduced in the country, the report points out.

“Part of this reflects the incorporation of some allowances in the base salary. The size of the public sector has not increased rapidly in recent years,” the document emphasises. Mozambique had 357,000 public servants in 2023, “a 2.9% average annual increase over the past six years,” it notes.

“The public sector is not oversized compared with its regional and income peers,” the World Bank report admits.

“In 2022, public sector employment accounted for 3.9 percent of the working-age population (15-64 years), compared to the 8.3 percent average across the subset of SSA [Sub-Saharan Africa] countries for which data are available during 2020-2022,” the report adds.

“As a result, international comparisons place Mozambique’s public sector average earnings as a major outlier globally,” it notes.

Mozambique’s wage bill “remains the largest source of fiscal pressures, contributing to high deficits, large borrowing needs, and the accumulation of expenditure arrears,” the report reads.

“The costs of implementing the 2022 single salary scale [TSU] reform continue to weigh heavily on public finances. The reform led to higher salaries across all grades, resulting in a sudden, steep increase in the wage bill. Initial containment measures were adopted in 2023, including a 20% wage cut in base salaries (achieved by reducing the reference salary for most levels, while a subsequent amendment to the wage bill law to reduce allowances), a 3:1 attrition rule (which excluded priority sectors, such as education and health) and a freeze on promotions, progressions, and nominal salaries. However, containment measures faced implementation challenges, and no additional measures were adopted since then. Hence, the wage bill hovered around 15% of GDP in 2025, among the highest levels globally,” it points out.

The Mozambican President, Daniel Chapo, pledged in July 2025 to correct “inconsistencies” in the TSU, as a way of ensuring fairness for civil servants and state agents.

The concerns raised came from employees in various state sectors, such as education and health, who complained to the President about delays in overtime payment systems and demanded “better classification” under the TSU, which in the past three years has been heavily criticised, culminating in strikes by teachers, doctors, judges and other professional groups.

Approved in 2022 to eliminate asymmetries and keep the State’s wage bill under control, the TSU caused salaries to rise by around 36%, from an expenditure of 11.6 billion meticais/month (€169 million/month) to 15.8 billion meticais/month (€231 million/month), according to earlier Government data, although employees complain of remaining asymmetries and cuts in remuneration.

The TSU cost approximately 28.5 billion meticais (€410 million), “more than expected,” according to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) document evaluating Mozambique’s assistance programme released in early 2024.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance explained in December 2024 that the TSU reform aims to standardise and reduce designations for similar functions and professional categories and to set a salary table that unites functions and professional categories with identical work content and complexity.

Moreover, it also aims to “value and professionalise” public servants working in the direct and indirect administration of the State, in order to ensure the “continuous improvement of the provision of quality public services.”

Source: Lusa