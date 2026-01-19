Search intensifies for South Africa’s Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu after Mozambique floods sweep away vehicle

The search continues for City of Ekurhuleni Member of the Mayoral Committee for Roads and Transport (MMC), Andile Mngwevu, who went missing after the vehicle he was travelling in was swept away by floodwaters in Chokwé, a small town in southern Mozambique.

IOL reported over the weekend that Mngwevu was part of an official delegation visiting Mozambique when severe flooding struck the area. According to the municipality, the vehicle carrying him was caught in fast-moving water and washed away.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with Mozambican authorities and emergency teams working to locate Mngwevu and any others who may have been affected. The City of Ekurhuleni said it is deeply concerned and remains in constant communication with authorities on the ground.

Newzroom Afrika reported on Monday that a South African rescue mission has since joined the search, and contact has been established with one person who was in the same vehicle as Mngwevu.

“The mission has made contact with the only one that managed to get out of the vehicle at the time of the incident. It was established that there were five people in the vehicle. The status of the other four, and this includes the MMC, is yet to be confirmed,” the Department of International Relations’ Head of Public Diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, told the television news channel.

“The MMC’s wife and family are currently in Mozambique. They arrived last night (Saturday). Our team from the High Commission is rendering consular assistance to them.”

Mozambique has in recent weeks experienced heavy rainfall linked to seasonal weather systems, triggering flooding in several provinces. Authorities in Mozambique have warned that saturated river systems and damaged infrastructure have increased the risk of vehicles and homes being swept away, particularly in low-lying areas and towns near major rivers.

The flooding has reportedly claimed dozens of lives, with local authorities and disaster management officials indicating that more than 100 people may have died as a result of heavy rains and overflowing rivers since late last year.

Tens of thousands of residents have been displaced, while homes, roads and bridges have been damaged or destroyed. Officials have warned that the death toll could rise as rescue teams continue to assess the full extent of the damage across affected areas.

Source: IOL