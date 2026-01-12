Search for Krugersdorp teen who went missing in Mozambique suspended

The formal search for Rikus Kylander (18), who went missing in Mozambique on December 18 during a snorkelling excursion, has come to an end.

In a post on Facebook, Kylander’s family said that local community members and volunteers in Mozambique will continue to remain watchful.

Since his disappearance, extensive aerial, ground and sea searches have been conducted. Earlier, Renegades Search and Rescue spokesperson Dawn Gounden said teams conducted searches along the South African coastline, including Sodwana Bay and Kosi Bay, all the way to Ponta do Ouro in Mozambique.

The Kylander family thanked everyone who assisted them in some way or another since Rikus’ disappearance and asked for understanding and compassion while they grieve his loss.

“Your prayers, efforts, messages, and acts of kindness have meant more to us than words can ever express.”

Kylander, a matriculant from Hoërskool Noordheuwel, reportedly went snorkelling with friends at Ponta do Ouro Beach when he went missing.

Source: The citizen South Africa