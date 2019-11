Exploration and development firm Savannah Resources has conditionally secured third mining concession (9228C) for the Mutamba project in Mozambique. The mining concession 9228C was awarded by Mozambique’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy for the Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands project. The award represents a significant achievement for Savannah which operates a joint venture with Rio … Continue reading Savannah wins third Mutamba mining concession in Mozambique