Satellite images indicate 317 km² of flooded land in central Mozambique

An analysis of satellite images carried out by the United Nations estimates that 317 square kilometres (km²) of land have been flooded in the Mozambican provinces of Sofala and Inhambane due to rainfall that has persisted for several days.

A report released by the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT), using satellite images collected on 31 December, analysed a total area of 31,416 km², mainly in central Mozambique. The document states that, of this total area, 317 square kilometres “appear to be affected by flooding”, representing a “potential” exposure to floods of 2,242 people living in the affected areas, while stressing that these data still require field verification.

The satellite images identify the districts of Buzi, Chibabava, Dondo, Gorongosa, Machanga, Muanza, Nhamatanda and the city of Beira, in Sofala province (central Mozambique), and Govuro, in Inhambane province (southern Mozambique), as the most affected.

Mozambique is considered one of the countries most severely affected by global climate change, cyclically facing floods and tropical cyclones during the rainy season, as well as prolonged periods of severe drought.

Mozambican authorities rescued a couple on 24 December who had been stranded for a day on a rock due to flooding in the Vanduzi River, in the district of Gorongosa, Sofala province, Lusa reported at the time.

According to a statement from the National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC), the couple became trapped while attempting to cross the river in that district, which is among the areas most affected by the recent rainfall in the province.

“The couple spent a day on a rock without food or water, caught by surprise by the rising waters of the Vanduzi River,” the statement said.

According to ANAC, support from the company Zambeze Delta Safaris (ZDS) was requested for the rescue, which used an anti-poaching and conservation helicopter to save the victims.

At least 16 people have died since October due to bad weather in Sofala, central Mozambique, the Mozambican authorities announced in late December, noting that two deaths occurred within 72 hours due to rainfall, including a two-year-old child in the city of Beira and an elderly person in the district of Buzi, both by drowning.

According to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) in Sofala, the rainfall recorded in the province mainly affected the districts of Dondo, Nhamatanda, Buzi, Chibabava and Gorongosa, causing flooding in the Pungwe river basin and the Buzi basin.

The Central Regional Water Administration (ARA-Centro) said in a statement in late December that river basins in that region of Mozambique were recording “heavy to very heavy” rainfall, leading to a continued rise in water levels, particularly in the lower Buzi and upper Pungwe regions.

Source: Lusa