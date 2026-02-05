Sasol Mozambique donates €79,700 to support flood-affected families in Gaza and Inhambane provinces

Sasol Mozambique yesterday made available more than six million meticais (€79,700) to support 1,700 families affected by flooding in Gaza and Inhambane provinces in southern Mozambique.

“These kits include basic foodstuffs and essential items to ensure minimum health, hygiene, and dignity conditions at a time when the risk of disease and infection is high,” said Sasol Mozambique’s director-general, Sónia Chembezi, in Maputo.

The aid will be distributed through 1,700 food and hygiene kits in these two provinces affected by the January rains and floods in Mozambique.

According to Chembezi, in Inhambane province, beyond health support, focus is now on the post-flood recovery period, with agricultural input kits being distributed.

On the occasion, Luísa Meque, president of Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), thanked Sasol’s gesture, stating that the support will be crucial to alleviating the suffering of affected communities.

More than 75,000 Mozambicans are sheltered in 76 accommodation centres among the 723,500 affected by floods since January, with 23 dead, according to INGD updates.

According to INGD’s database, accessed by Lusa with information up to 1:30 pm yesterday, the floods occurring in various parts of Mozambique have already affected the equivalent of 170,248 families.

Since 7 January, there have also been 145 injured and nine missing due to these floods, in addition to 3,555 partially destroyed houses, 832 completely destroyed, and 165,946 flooded, worsening previous figures.

Source: Lusa