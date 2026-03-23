Sasol fuels passion for basketball in Inhambane

On 21 March 2026, 72 young athletes from the districts of Govuro, Inhassoro and Vilankulo took part in the final of the fifth edition of the Under 17 3×3 Basketball Tournament in Inhassoro. The initiative aims to broaden the reach of basketball across Inhambane province.

The tournament featured 18 teams, comprising nine men’s and nine women’s teams, and forms part of Sasol Mozambique’s sponsorship package to the Mozambican Basketball League (LMB), which allocates 25% of the total funding, approximately USD 30 000, to basketball development projects in Inhambane Province. For the implementation of this component, the LMB works directly with the Provincial Basketball Association of Inhambane, with the funds supporting institutional capacity, the procurement of sports equipment and materials, referee fees, technical training, and the development of 3×3 basketball across the districts of Inhassoro, Govuro and Vilankulo.

António Madeira, President of the LMB, highlighted the importance of corporate backing for the sport. “Events funded by Sasol ensure the sustainability of basketball in the country and are an example of responsible corporate citizenship,” he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Nacir Carimo, Director of the District Service for Education, Youth and Technology in Inhassoro, said: “This programme, supported by Sasol Mozambique, is helping to expand sports education at district, provincial and national levels. We are grateful to Sasol for walking with us towards a brighter future, where young people engage in healthy activities like basketball.”

Alfredo Lopes, President of the Provincial Basketball Association, also praised Sasol’s commitment, noting that a portion of the support given to the LMB is specifically channelled to Inhambane.

For the young athletes, the tournament was both inspiring and formative. Shaquira Nagy, a female participant, said: “This 3×3 tournament has given us an incredible opportunity to showcase our talent, gain experience and believe that we can go further in basketball. Initiatives like this motivate us to keep training and to dream big.”

Sérgio Jossias, a male competitor, added: “The tournament brought a new energy to basketball in our community. It gives us a chance to compete in a structured and fair environment, learn from one another, grow as athletes and strengthen teamwork and unity among young people.”

Since the partnership began in 2022, approximately 480 young people, an equal number of boys and girls, have benefited directly from Sasol’s initiatives across Vilankulo, Inhassoro and Govuro, reinforcing the company’s commitment to developing sports and nurturing local talent.

Source: Sasol em Moçambique / Press Release