Mozambique: Sasol delivers cattle and opens a new cycle of development in Govuro

The community of Pande 1, in the district of Govuro, on 11 December 2025, received a project that promises to transform the local economy. The District Administrator, Natália Chivambo, presided over the ceremony for the handover of cattle, an initiative financed by Sasol through the Local Development Agreements (LDAs).

Fourteen community groups, each comprising 10 (ten) families, were selected as beneficiaries. Each group received eight (8) cows and one (1) bull, support that is expected to strengthen agricultural production, increase household income and diversify economic activities.

The decision to shift to cattle breeding follows the successful rollout of the goat-farming programme in Chicuire, Machovo, Chibuca, Mazino and Colonga. In these communities, the introduction of goat rearing raised household earnings, improved food security and reinforced economic resilience. Building on this success, the community of Pande 1 has now progressed to a model of greater scale and economic value.

The project goes beyond the distribution of livestock. It includes a strong capacity-building component designed to ensure both the sustainability of the animals and the income they generate.

Beneficiary families will receive training from AJOAGO, the project’s implementing partner, covering animal husbandry, nutrition, reproduction and disease prevention. Two community-designated members will also be trained and equipped with veterinary promoter kits, enabling them to provide basic animal-health services and support other local breeders, thereby establishing a community-based technical assistance network.

The acquisition of the cattle followed strict technical criteria. Breed selection was carried out in coordination with the District Services for Economic Activities (SDAE) and veterinary authorities, prioritising local breeds resistant to disease and drought, crucial traits for Govuro’s agro-climatic conditions. Supplier selection also met compliance requirements: only registered and licensed breeders with a proven record of meeting animal-health standards were considered.

The introduction of these cattle is intended to strengthen both community and district herds, contributing to food security, income generation and greater resilience to climate-related shocks.

At the ceremony, Administrator Natália Chivambo thanked Sasol for its investment and urged beneficiaries to use the animals responsibly, stressing that the project’s future depends on their commitment.

Henriques Faveca, the communities’ representative under the LDAs framework, said the project brings new momentum to the local economy and could contribute significantly to the district’s development.

During a recent visit to the beneficiaries, Sasol’s Senior Manager Mozambique Corporate Affairs, Mateus Mosse, reinforced the message of growth and economic vision. He stated that the cattle represent a direct opportunity for wealth creation and that herd multiplication will be essential to amplifying the project’s impact. He encouraged beneficiaries to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset and praised the Pande 1 community for choosing cattle breeding in a district where several large-scale national and foreign producers have already demonstrated Govuro’s natural suitability for livestock development.

Among the beneficiaries, Vitória Macura highlighted the immediate value of the cattle. She noted that the animals will help increase and strengthen the community herd and, in the future, generate additional income through livestock sales. She expressed her gratitude to Sasol for its support and said the project brings new prospects of dignity and stability for many families.

For Pande 1, the cattle represent more than material support: they mark the beginning of a new cycle of opportunity, economic autonomy and community empowerment. The challenge now is to convert this investment into lasting and multiplying results for the entire community.

