Samsung SDI signs first EV battery supply deal with Mercedes-Benz

South Korean battery maker ‌Samsung SDI said ‌on Monday it has ​signed a multi-year agreement with Mercedes-Benz to supply batteries for electric ‌vehicles, marking ⁠its first EV battery supply deal ⁠with the automaker.

The batteries will feature high-nickel ​NCM (nickel, cobalt, ​and ​manganese) chemistry, ‌powering Mercedes-Benz’s next generation EVs, Samsung SDI said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz planned to use the ‌batteries in ​future compact and ​mid-size ​electric SUVs ‌and coupe models, the ​statement ​said.

Samsung SDI did not disclose the size ​of ‌the deal.

Source: Reuters