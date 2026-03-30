SA-born billionaire Natie Kirsh sells US restaurant depot for $29bn

Sysco is acquiring Jetro Restaurant Depot, the closely held wholesaler founded by South African billionaire Nathan “Natie” Kirsh, for US$29.1 billion) including debt in a deal that will create one of the largest food-service groups in the US.

Jetro shareholders will receive US$21.6 billion in cash and 91.5 million Sysco shares, the companies said Monday. The deal represents a multiple of more than 14 times Jetro’s operating income.

Sysco supplies food to restaurants, hospitals and schools across the US and had a market value of about $US39 billion as of Friday, while Jetro functions as a sort of Costco-like business for 725,000 smaller restaurant owners and food-service operators.

Shares of Sysco fell as much as 14 per cent. The stock had gained 11 per cent since the start of the year through Friday’s close.

Kirsh, 94, founded Jetro in 1976 and maintained tight control while expanding the business significantly. It operates 166 large-format warehouse stores across 35 states. The company generated about $16 billion in revenue and $US2.1 billion earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation last year.

By purchasing Jetro, Sysco said it will gain access to the higher-margin and growing cash-and-carry channel, which is the primary source of supply for many smaller restaurants.

Sysco plans to fund the deal with US$1 billion of cash on hand and U$S21 billion of new debt and hybrid debt. The company also is pausing its share buyback program to “prioritise rapid de-leveraging” after the purchase.

Jetro shareholders will own about 16 per cent of Sysco’s stock upon completion of the transaction. The company will continue to operate as a standalone business segment within Sysco, and its existing management team will stay in place at the head office in Whitestone, New York, under President Richard Kirschner.

“The combined company will have increased purchasing efficiencies, enabling lower prices for customers,” Kevin Hourican, chair of the board and chief executive officer of Sysco, said in the statement. “Even more importantly, we see a long runway of opening new Jetro Restaurant Depot warehouses, bringing the industry leader in affordability to hundreds of new communities and creating thousands of new jobs.”

Kirschner will report to Hourican.

‘Don’t love the deal’

Sysco shareholders in the immediate terms don’t love the deal given the elevated multiple being paid and the transaction’s scope,” Vital Knowledge Media’s Adam Crisafulli wrote in a note.

That said, while a deal this size creates “integration/execution risk and pushes the leverage ratio higher,” it also presents a new growth opportunity for Sysco. Jetro has higher Ebitda multiples and free cash flow conversion than Sysco’s standalone business, Crisafulli added.

Sysco said it remains on track to meet the high end of its full-year profit outlook.

Kirsh grew up in Potchefstroom, South Africa, a university town about 120 kilometers southwest of Johannesburg, where his family ran a malt business.

In his 20s, he moved into grain milling and later wholesale distribution. He eventually acquired a South African food distributor and built it into a cash-and-carry network supplying small retailers — a model that underpinned his fortune.

Unlike many South African billionaires, whose wealth is rooted in mining or finance, Kirsh built his fortune in staple goods and distribution. Under apartheid, formal retail was concentrated in White urban areas and White-owned companies were heavily restricted from operating in Black townships, leaving a vast under-served market. Kirsh’s wholesale network supplied independent traders who sold into those areas, creating an indirect distribution system that operated within — and benefited from — the constraints of the time.

The Wall Street Journal reported the deal earlier Monday.

Source: Australian Financial Review