Rwanda security forces contingent returns to Kigali after deployment in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique – Photos

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Reserve Force Chief of Staff, Major General Alexis Kagame, together with the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Commissioner of Police Vincent B. Sano, welcomed the Rwanda Security Forces returning from Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

The contingent arrived yesterday at Kigali International Airport, led by the Joint Task Force Commander, Major General Emmy K Ruvusha, after completing a year of successful operations.

During the reception, Major General Kagame commended the troops for their dedication, professionalism, and outstanding achievements over the past year, despite various operational challenges. He also urged all personnel to continue upholding the highest standards of conduct and discipline.