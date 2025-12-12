Russia, Turkiye, Iran presidents in Turkmenistan for rare summit

The leaders of Russia, Turkiye and Iran meet Friday in Turkmenistan, an isolated Central Asian state which is marking 30 years of official neutrality with a rare international summit.

The principle of “permanent neutrality” is at the heart of the former Soviet republic’s foreign policy — a doctrine that has contributed to making Turkmenistan one of the world’s most isolated countries.

On the guest list are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with other regional leaders.

Here’s five things to know about the desert nation and its position on the world stage:

Presidential dynasty

Turkmenistan, which borders Iran, Afghanistan, and the Caspian Sea, has only had three presidents since gaining independence when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

The first was Saparmurat Niyazov, who proclaimed himself both “president for life” and the “father of the Turkmen” (Turkmenbashi), and ruled for 15 years.

The Berdymukhamedov family took over in 2006, with father Gurbanguly becoming president before handing the job to his son Serdar in 2022.

In reality, the pair rule in tandem. Gurbanguly retains immense power and is the subject of an intense personality cult.

Officially proclaimed “leader of the Turkmen nation” and Arkadag, which means hero-protector, he built a vast city named after himself, Arkadag, at a cost of at least $5 billion. He also erected gigantic golden statues of himself, while Serdar is regularly praised in the state-run media.

Neutrality and isolation

Turkmenistan is one of the world’s most secretive countries, often compared to North Korea for its inaccessibility.

Since the United Nations supported Turkmenistan’s “permanent neutrality” status in 1995, it has become a foreign policy cornerstone. An almost 100-meter (300-feet) tall Neutrality Monument, resembling a rocket and featuring a golden statue of the first president, stands in the capital Ashgabat.

The status prohibits Turkmenistan from fully joining any union or military alliance, and is used by the government to implement its isolationist policies.

Ahead of the summit, Serdar Berdymukhamedov published yet another book — presented as a “precious gift for the Turkmen people” — extolling the virtues of neutrality.

Turkmenistan’s closest relations are with China, Russia, Iran, and Turkiye thanks to gas contracts. Cooperation with the West remains limited.

According to Amnesty International, Turkmenistan is “effectively closed to international human rights NGOs, UN special mechanisms and independent media.”

Information on the country is fragmented, tightly controlled and generally unverifiable, “aimed solely at praising the regime,” according to Reporters Without Borders.

Lots of gas, little water

While Turkmenistan is estimated to have the world’s fourth-largest natural gas reserves, water supplies are scarce — and the situation is expected to worsen due to climate change, scientists warn.

Three-quarters of the country is covered by the vast Karakum desert.

Cotton is another important industry for the Turkmen economy, but the high use of water has contributed to water shortages across the region.

Methane ‘Gateway to Hell’

A massive five-decade-old fire raging in a natural gas crater is the country’s top tourist attraction. The fire has been burning in the Karakum desert since 1971, when Soviet scientists accidentally ignited it.

Turkmen authorities have repeatedly stated their intentions to close the Darvaza crater, dubbed the “Gateway to Hell,” but so far without success.

Emissions are a huge problem. Turkmenistan is the world’s top methane leaker, according to the International Energy Agency.

Sacred animals

Local breeds of horse and dog are sacred and have been elevated to the status of national symbols.

On the orders of Gurbanguly, numerous statues honoring the Alabai — or Central Asian shepherd-dog — and the Akhal-Teke horse have been erected and the animals are celebrated on public holidays.

Gurbanguly has even composed a song in honor of his favorite horse.

The father-and-son duo regularly give and receive dogs and horses as gifts, including to other world leaders. They are often filmed cuddling the animals in public.

Source: AFP