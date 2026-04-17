Russia jails Pole for 13 years for fighting for Ukraine

A Russian-installed court in Ukraine sent a Pole to 13 years in jail after he was captured fighting for Kyiv, officials in Moscow and the occupied Lugansk region said Thursday.

It is the latest jail sentence Russia has handed out to a foreigner seized on the battlefield and charged as a “mercenary” rather than a prisoner of war with protections under the Geneva Conventions.

The 47-year-old, identified as Krzysztof Flaczek, was captured in November 2024 around the city of Chasiv Yar, Russia’s prosecutor general said.

The sentence was handed down by the Supreme Court of Lugansk — an eastern region in Ukraine Moscow claims to have annexed.

Both Ukraine and Russia have recruited foreign fighters throughout the war.

Russia has been accused of coercion and duping hundreds into fighting, particularly from Africa, Asia and Central Asia.

North Korea also dispatched a thousands-strong official deployment to support Moscow’s embattled troops.

Ukraine’s international recruitment has focused on Western ex-soldiers — compelled to help the country defend itself — and also hundreds of Colombians and Georgians, as well as other nationalities, taking up arms for a mixture of ideology and money.

Source: AFP