Russia and Mozambique strengthen interparliamentary cooperation in Moscow

The Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, Valentina Matvienko, met with the President of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, Margarida Adamugy Talapa, on Tuesday, 31 March, in Moscow.

The Chairwoman of the Federation Council emphasised that Margarida Talapa’s visit to Russia marked her first official trip outside the African continent since her election as President of the Mozambican Parliament.

“In 2025, she actively participated in the XI Nevsky International Ecological Congress. This visit demonstrates the friendly nature of our interparliamentary relations and reflects positive trends in the development of bilateral relations across various fields. I believe it will provide an additional impetus for the development of cooperation and the full range of relations,” Matvienko said.

READ: Mozambique: Talapa begins five-day official visit to Russia

Valentina Matvienko noted that friendship and cooperation with Mozambique have a long history, dating back to the struggle of the Mozambican people against colonialism.

“At that time, the Soviet Union made a significant contribution to the achievement of independence, the consolidation of sovereignty, and the strengthening of Mozambique’s economic and military potential. We value the fact that the assistance our country provided is still remembered in Mozambique,” she pointed out.

Russia–Africa Summit

Both sides highlighted high-level, trust-based political dialogue. Valentina Matvienko recalled that Mozambique traditionally participates actively in the “Russia–Africa” summits.

“The third Russia–Africa Summit will take place in the autumn in Moscow. I am confident that the next summit will provide a strong impetus to promote and deepen Russia’s cooperation with African countries, including Mozambique,” said the Chairwoman of the Upper Chamber of the Russian Parliament. Matvienko added that parliamentarians intend to support the implementation of the agreements reached and contribute to the strengthening of cooperation.

Addressing interparliamentary cooperation, the Chairwoman emphasised that it develops in a spirit of mutual respect, trust, and continuity. She recalled the Cooperation Agreement signed in 2022 between the Federation Council of Russia and the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique.

The discussion also covered interaction in the international arena.

“The Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation holds observer status in the African Parliamentary Union. This represents another effective channel for interparliamentary communication,” Matvienko noted.

According to Margarida Adamugy Talapa, the visit will contribute to deepening relations both between the parliaments and, more broadly, between the countries and their peoples.

The President of the Assembly thanked the Russian side for the support provided following natural disasters in Mozambique.

During the meeting, a Cooperation Agreement was signed between the Office of the Federation Council and the Secretariat-General of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique. The document was signed by the Head of the Office of the Federation Council, Gennady Golov, and by the Secretary-General of the Assembly, António Joaquim Mahumane.

Source: Russian Embassy in Mozambique / Press Release