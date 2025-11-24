Resumption of TotalEnergies activities: Government sets no deadline to audit Mozambique LNG project – report

The Government still does not have a deadline for auditing the recoverable costs claimed by TotalEnergies but says the multinational may already resume its activities. The auditor may be selected without a public tender.

After announcing last Tuesday that it will audit the costs TotalEnergies said it incurred during the suspension of its activities due to force majeure, the Government says there is still no timeline for the work.

“There are parts and components manufactured in Europe, parts and components (manufactured) in the United States. So, there are several countries involved that cover all the specialities that will be part of this component. In this case, the auditor might need to carry out inspections in all those places, depending on what he determines is needed in terms of a work plan, and on this basis a reasonable deadline will be set for the company to resume its activities. Therefore, neither the deadline nor the auditor has been defined yet, but I believe it will be based on a very open tender to understand what expertise exists,” explained Government spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa on Friday.

However, this is just one possibility. The government’s spokesperson revealed that other options are being considered in this process.

“The Government might be advised by countries with much more experience, which could suggest a list of entities with extensive expertise in this area, and based on that the Government might launch an open tender or select from a very restricted group of internationally renowned entities, depending on the deadline,” Impissa explained.

For now, terms of reference are being prepared to move the audit forward. “First, for the tender to find an auditor; second, the terms of reference for the audit, to clarify what the auditor has to do, or at least what audits the auditor will propose to conduct in order to achieve the Government’s objective,” added Impissa.

According to Inocêncio Impissa, TotalEnergies has 30 days to present a schedule of activities to be carried out within the framework of the project’s resumption.

Regarding the suspension of mining activities in Manica, the Government promises to take a hard line against all who ignore its measure, without distinction. Impissa assures that several criminal proceedings are underway against companies that have violated the Council of Ministers’ decree.

