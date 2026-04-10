Ressano Garcia and Lebombo: Mozambique–South Africa one-stop border post taking shape | Watch

Mozambique’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, met his South African counterpart, Barbara Creecy, to review activities being carried out towards the implementation of the one-stop border post at Ressano Garcia.

At the site, progress achieved since the last visit carried out in December 2025 was noted. For example, at that time there was congestion stretching up to 20 kilometres along National Road No. 4 (N4); the problem has now been resolved.

Currently, trucks take no more than two hours to be processed. In fact, during the week the average waiting time has been between 20 and 30 minutes, representing an improvement in efficiency. “Minister Matlombe told me when we met in Mozambique in November that often trucks took three days to cross this border, which represented a huge risk for transport efficiency,” recalled Barbara Creecy.

This occurred in a situation where vehicles were transporting dangerous goods and other cargo that needed to reach the Port of Maputo quickly for onward shipment by vessels. “Today, thanks to the work we have done, we have an average of 17,000 trucks passing through this border per day.”

Creecy explained that currently, a driver stops once to show their passport and other related documents; if documents are not in order, they are warned and must correct them. If everything is in order, they proceed automatically to the second point and do not need to stop twice.

“This is a temporary solution, but the future is at kilometre 7 on the South African side and kilometre 4 in Mozambique. At kilometre 7, a single facility will be introduced involving immigration, customs and loading processes. We expect to have it fully digitalised on both sides of the border by next year,” she said.

For his part, João Matlombe explained that the Government agreed to consolidate what has been achieved as transitional measures to end truck congestion on the N4. “Fortunately, on the South African side, the Minister is leading a process of transformation of the logistics corridor that will facilitate integration with the efforts we are making on our side, so that the corridor can develop our economies.”

On the occasion, Matlombe called on all working teams to understand that they are in a transitional phase. “We have to make a little more sacrifice, but in the short term we will overcome it, in order to have a more definitive solution that will allow us to work under less pressure.”

He added that “despite being in a transitional phase, we are committed to ensuring that all these projects are completed soon and implemented in line with our expectations,” he said.

Source: Ministério dos Transportes e Logistica / Press Release