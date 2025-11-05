Rescuers recover bodies of two climbers hit by avalanche in Nepal

Rescuers in Nepal have recovered the bodies of two foreign climbers killed when an avalanche hit their expedition on a Himalayan peak.

The search for five other missing climbers continues.

The bodies of an Italian and a French climber were dug out of deep snow at the base camp of the Yalung Ri Himal mountain in Dolakha district, north-east of Kathmandu, Dolakha police official Gyan Kumar Mahato said on Nov 5.

The two have been taken to Teaching Hospital in the capital Kathmandu for a post-mortem, he added.

Three other foreign climbers and two Nepali nationals are also feared dead following the avalanche on Nov 3.

Eight others injured in the incident were rescued on Nov 4 and taken to hospitals in Kathmandu.

Yalung Ri is located in the Rolwaling Valley of north-eastern Nepal, where climbers tackle routes that include a mix of rock, ice and snow.

The mountain rises to 5,630m.

An Australian hiker and two Italian climbers died on other peaks in west Nepal after heavy rain and deep snow last week.

Many trekking routes in Nepal have been hit by unseasonal rain or deep snow due to the impact of cyclone Montha, leading the authorities to issue alerts to trekkers and climbers.