Rescue helicopter crashes, killing five on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro

Five people have been killed in a helicopter crash on Africa’s highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, authorities say.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening on one of the most popular tourist climbing routes in what police said was a rescue mission to pick up patients on the mountain.

Two foreigners, who police said had been picked up in a medical evacuation, were among those killed.

A local doctor, a tour guide and the pilot were also killed in the crash.

Tanzanian media reports said Czech nationals as well as a Zimbabwean were on board the helicopter.

The accident happened between the mountain’s Barafu Camp and Kibo Summit at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres (13,100ft).

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa told journalists the aircraft belonged to the Kilimanjaro Aviation company, which has yet to comment on the accident.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday said investigations had started in line with international safety regulations “to determine the circumstances and probable cause” of the accident.

Aircraft accidents on Mount Kilimanjaro are rare. The last recorded incident was in November 2008 when four people died.

Kilimanjaro draws thousands of tourists every year. While the ascent is not technically difficult, altitude sickness is a problem for many climbers.

Source: Al Jazeera