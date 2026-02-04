Republic of Korea continues humanitarian assistance and disaster response cooperation to support Mozambique’s response to the recent floods

The Government of the Republic of Korea, on Tuesday, 27 January, in response to the request of the Government of Mozambique, decided to provide USD 500,000 in humanitarian assistance to support the response the recent flooding affecting large parts of Mozambique. The assistance will be channelled through the World Food Programme (WFP) in Mozambique, and the Government of the Republic of Korea will continue to cooperate with the Government of Mozambique and the international community in solidarity in addressing humanitarian emergencies.

In addition, three Korean staff members from Korean drone companies (Busan Techno Park, Hojung Solution, and PNU Drone) are currently in Mozambique, conducting disaster response and relief activities, utilizing drone technology. These companies are participating in the “Drone-Based Disaster Management Solution Project” promoted by the African Development Bank (AfDB). In response to an urgent request from the Government of Mozambique, these three Korean staff members promptly travelled to the country to provide on-site support to help protect lives and property.

Furthermore, the Government of the Republic of Korea, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), is implementing the “Licungo River Basin Flood Forecasting and Early Warning System Project.” This project targets the central Licungo River basin, which is frequently affected by flooding, and includes development of a flood forecasting and early warning system, establishment of a monitoring center, and installation of observation equipment. It is expected to serve as a medium- to long-term solution to strengthen Mozambique’s capacity to respond to flood disasters.

Through these combined efforts — emergency humanitarian assistance, private-sector disaster response activities, and medium- to long-term cooperation projects — the Government of the Republic of Korea hopes to alleviate the suffering of the Mozambican people affected by recurrent floods and to make a tangible contribution to the stable recovery of the affected areas.

The Republic of Korea will continue to stand as a key partner in strengthening Mozambique’s disaster response capacity and promoting sustainable development.

Source: Embassy of South Korea in Mozambique / Press Release