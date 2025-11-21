Representatives of Turkish defence industry meet with Mozambican media professionals

The Türkiye Presidency’s Directorate of Communications held a special media meeting titled “Collective Wisdom for Peace, Development and Security: Türkiye-Mozambique Defence Cooperation” following a forum organised to deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Mozambique in the defence industry.

Speaking at the meeting, Haluk Görgün, Secretary of Turkish Defence Industries (SSB), briefed the press on the purpose of the forum, opportunities for cooperation, and the progress of the Turkish defence industry in Africa.

Görgün expressed his gratitude to Mozambique’s Minister of National Defence, Cristóvão Artur Chume, and all relevant institutions for their hospitality.

Noting that they would exchange information and experience with their Mozambican partners and discuss a shared vision for the future, Görgün said, “Türkiye’s relationship with Africa is not based on short-term interests but on a long-term process grounded in keen insight, mutual benefit, and local engagement.”

Remarking that they decided to establish a commission to develop a roadmap for defence cooperation, Görgün stated that Türkiye’s advancement in the defence industry served not only the national interests but also the interests of the friendly and allied countries.

The meeting, which was attended by more than 20 members of the Mozambican media, aimed to showcase Türkiye’s advanced technologies and defence industry expertise to the Mozambican public while also reinforcing a strategic partnership by increasing technical information sharing between the two countries.

The meeting featured notable representatives from the Mozambican press and sought to enhance the accurate and thorough communication of the vision for defence industry cooperation between the two countries to the public.

