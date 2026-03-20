RENMOZ in Europe strengthens investor confidence and positions Mozambique as a strategic renewable energy destination

Mozambique has reinforced its position as one of the most promising emerging markets for renewable energy investment during RENMOZ in Europe, held on 17–18 March in Brussels.

The event brought together over 200 participants, including representatives from European and Mozambican governments, international financial institutions, private investors, energy sector companies and development partners, aiming to showcase Mozambique’s energy potential and accelerate investments and strategic partnerships.

Over the two days, several priority renewable energy projects were presented, covering opportunities in solar, hydro, biomass and off-grid solutions – all fundamental to achieving universal energy access in the country. These projects represent a significant set of investment opportunities and strengthen Mozambique’s positioning as a strategic energy investment market in Southern Africa.

The opening session featured an address by the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, who highlighted the central role of the energy sector in the country’s economic and social development and reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting an investment-friendly environment. “Mozambique is at a decisive moment in its development trajectory. We want to transform our immense energy potential into shared prosperity, with a modern, sustainable and competitive sector,” he emphasised.

Representing the European Commission, Stefano Signore, Director for Africa at the Directorate-General for International Partnerships, highlighted the Global Gateway/Team Europe framework to mobilise capital, reduce risk and accelerate project preparation, reinforcing strategic alignment between Mozambique and the European Union. “This RENMOZ roadshow represents a new form of partnership, focused on concrete projects, a credible investment environment, and close collaboration between the public sector, private sector and European financiers,” he noted.

The event included key Mozambican energy sector institutions, namely the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME), the Energy Fund (FUNAE), Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), Mphanda Nkuwa (GMNK), the Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX) and the Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE). These entities presented the strategic vision, project pipeline, regulatory mechanisms and participation opportunities for European companies, with a focus on generation, transmission, mini-grids and large hydro-infrastructure.

18 March was dedicated to market perspective and financing, bringing together leading financial institutions and companies with practical experience in Mozambique. Real case studies, risk mitigation mechanisms and financing models used in previous projects were shared, helping to strengthen investor confidence and clarify essential steps for financial closure of new projects.

RENMOZ in Europe was also distinguished by its intense networking agenda, which resulted in 26 private bilateral meetings, 46 B2G meetings and 64 B2B meetings, totalling 136 encounters that deepened partnerships, aligned expectations and advanced negotiations on key projects in the national pipeline. This event forms part of the Road to RENMOZ 2026 initiative, which will culminate in a business conference in Maputo from 9–12 June 2026.

Organised by the Mozambican Renewable Energy Association (AMER) and ALER, in partnership with GET.invest Mozambique – a European programme funded by the European Union and Germany – the event was also supported by Mozambican public authorities, the European Union, and the Governments of Sweden and Belgium, aligning with the Team Europe approach within the Global Gateway strategy.

About ALER

ALER is a non-profit association whose mission is to promote energy transitions in Portuguese-speaking countries. ALER aims to ensure universal access to clean and sustainable energy in these countries through structured and equitable energy transitions guided by social justice, sustainability and multilateral cooperation.

About AMER

The Mozambican Renewable Energy Association (AMER) is a non-profit organisation that has been operating since 2017. Since its creation, it has established itself as a credible and influential actor in Mozambique’s renewable energy sector. As an impartial and reliable source of up-to-date information about the sector, and as a necessary actor, AMER facilitates the impact required for a cleaner and more sustainable future for the country and its population.

Source: ALER / Press Release