Rains destroy 74 homes in Macate district, central Mozambique

Seventy-four homes were completely destroyed in the Macate district, central Mozambique, following heavy rains affecting several areas of Manica province since last week.

District administrator Rosa Cararaza said 370 people have been impacted.

She added that the Macate government, in partnership with the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), is already providing assistance to the affected families through first aid and food kits.

According to Cararaza, some people were taken in by relatives, while others have been housed in schools in the district.

“We are preparing to relocate families who are still in risk zones,” the Macate administrator added.