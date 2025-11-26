Railway company CFM to build 70-hectare Dondo Logistics Terminal serving Beira port

The Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique (CFM) – Mozambique Railway Company – will lead the development of the Dondo Logistics Terminal, covering an area of 70 hectares, in response to strong demand from neighbouring countries for the port of Beira, according to Mozambique’s government.

The government, in a recently approved resolution consulted today by Lusa, authorises the direct award of the project to CFM and creates a negotiating team to draft the concession contract proposal for the infrastructure of the future logistics terminal in Sofala province, in the centre of the country.

In the rationale for the proposal, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics said that the port of Beira, capital of Sofala province, is an ‘important infrastructure in the country’s logistics chain and the Beira Corridor’, which ‘supplies Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo’.

‘In this port, storage services and access roads are congested due to ever-increasing demand, causing queues at the entrance and exit, which slows down traffic and compromises efficiency and road safety in the corridor,’ the government acknowledges.

Therefore, ‘in view of the problems raised’, the government “mandated” CFM ‘to lead the development process of the Dondo Logistics Terminal, in an area initially planned to cover 70 hectares’, but ‘with the possibility of expansion depending on the growth of the port of Beira, and to this end, it may resort to partners with proven competence and financial capacity’.

It justifies this as a public company ‘with technical and financial capacity and accumulated experience in the design and development of projects in the area of logistics’, which is why the ministry states that it “sees no obstacle to direct negotiation in the form of a direct contract, with a view to the design, construction, operation, maintenance and return of the infrastructure of the Dondo Logistics Terminal, under a public-private partnership.‘

’With the prerogative that the concession be carried out through a consortium that includes CFM EP, MPDC [Maputo Port Development Company], the Sofala Business Council and the Municipality of Dondo,” it further states.

The resolution provides that CFM may implement the project ‘in partnership with companies with recognised experience and financial capacity in the development and operation of dry ports’ and that the object of the concession ‘will focus on the design, construction, operation, management, maintenance and return of the Dondo Logistics Terminal’.

Minister of Transport and Logistics João Matlombe, must submit the concession contract proposal and the respective Decree for approval within 90 days from the date of publication of the resolution.

