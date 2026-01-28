Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Maputo reopens Filini Restaurant

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Maputo, one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks, has officially reopened its Filini Restaurant following a comprehensive refurbishment, enhancing its dining offering for both hotel guests and the local community.

Filini is an Italian restaurant open to the public, welcoming families, leisure diners, and business guests alike. Open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant offers a relaxed yet contemporary setting suited to a variety of dining occasions.

As part of Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Maputo’s ongoing commitment to evolving with guest expectations and international hospitality trends, the refurbishment introduces a refreshed interior and a more comfortable, modern dining environment.

“The reopening of Filini reflects our continued investment in enhancing the guest experience and offering a welcoming dining space for both hotel guests and the local community,” said Ankur Tripathi, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Maputo.

The official reopening of the Filini Restaurant took place on 27 January 2026 and was marked by an intimate event attended by invited guests, partners, and members of the local media.

The renovation project also extends to the hotel’s rooms, responding to evolving market demands, upgrading available technology, and maintaining high industry standards. This initiative marks over ten years of Radisson Hotel Group’s presence in Mozambique and reinforces its ongoing commitment to modernisation and innovation.

About Radisson Blu

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers meaningful and memorable experiences in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to detail and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make an unforgettable difference by anticipating travellers’ needs through carefully curated touchpoints. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson family of brands, which includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Source: Radisson Blu / Press Release