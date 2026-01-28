Qatar’s Prime Minister receives written message from Mozambique’s Minister of External Affairs

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received yesterday a written message from HE Minister of External Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Mozambique Maria Lucas, pertaining to bilateral relations and the means to enhance them.

The message was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during his meeting tyesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Mozambique to the state HE Isac Mamudo Massamby.

Source: QNA - Qatar News Agency