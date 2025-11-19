Putin to meet Togo’s president in the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Togo’s president, Faure Gnassingbe, in the Kremlin on Wednesday for talks that will focus on developing ties between Moscow and the tiny phosphate-producing country on the West African coast.

Gnassingbe, whose family has ruled Togo since 1967, was invited to visit Russia by Putin, Togo said in a statement.

“Their Excellencies will hold a one-on-one meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of diplomacy, economy, trade, agriculture, energy, training, and food security,” it said.

Russia’s growing clout in Africa, including in countries such as Angola, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Madagascar, Mali and Mozambique, is viewed with concern by Western European states and the United States.

Russia sells grain to Togo. Russia is the world’s second-largest fertiliser producer behind China and the largest global exporter of fertiliser.