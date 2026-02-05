Puma Energy appoints Paulo Varela as Managing Director for Mozambique

Puma Energy announced today the appointment of Paulo Varela as Managing Director for Mozambique, reinforcing its commitment to long-term sustainable growth in the fuel distribution sector within a rapidly evolving regional market. This leadership transition is aligned with Puma Energy’s strategy to expand its presence in one of Africa’s most dynamic energy markets.

“The appointment of Paulo Varela reflects our strong commitment to Africa’s energy future and our confidence in Mozambique’s vast growth potential. Under his leadership, Puma Energy will continue to work collaboratively with partners and stakeholders to drive our strategic investments and energise communities in Mozambique,” said Ben Ouattara, Puma Energy’s Director for Africa.

Paulo Varela brings more than 25 years of experience in executive leadership roles across the energy, infrastructure and telecommunications sectors. His international career includes experience in Mozambique, the East African region, Europe and Latin America, giving him deep market knowledge. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Galp Mozambique.

“I am delighted to be joining Puma Energy, a company that has established itself as a leading player in the energy sector in Sub-Saharan Africa and as a reference fuel supplier in Mozambique. I look forward to working with the team to ensure reliable energy and solutions that benefit our customers and communities in Mozambique,” said Paulo Varela.

Puma Energy Mozambique operates a network of 35 service stations, 18 convenience stores and operations at eight airports across the country. Through this network, Puma Energy provides specialised services in fuels, lubricants, aviation and commercial fuels.

The appointment of Paulo Varela represents a decisive step in expanding Puma Energy’s presence, both in retail and operations, within Mozambique’s competitive energy supply sector. The new leadership is expected to align the company with Mozambique’s ambitious Energy Transition Strategy (ETS), which aims to achieve universal access to energy by 2030, as well as diversification into solar, wind and other renewable energy sources.

The appointment of Paulo Varela as Managing Director demonstrates Puma Energy’s ambition to play a central role in transformative initiatives within the energy sector and Mozambique’s economy. Under the new leadership, Mozambique’s energy sector is poised for increased competitiveness, while Puma Energy ensures long-term investment in the country’s energy landscape.

Puma Energy is a leading global energy company in fuel distribution, supplying energy safely in more than 35 countries, mainly in Central America and Sub-Saharan Africa. Its business areas include fuels, aviation, lubricants, LPG and bitumen. The company’s mission is to energise communities, driving growth and prosperity by sustainably serving the needs of its customers in high-potential countries around the world. For more information, visit: www.pumaenergy.com

