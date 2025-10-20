President hails Samora legacy at Mozambican community event in Switzerland

October 19 did not go unnoticed in Switzerland, as the 39th anniversary of the death of Mozambique’s first President was commemorated in a message from the Mozambican community in the country, during a meeting with Daniel Chapo.

Regarding the date, the Head of State emphasised the need to uphold Samora’s values: “national unity, independence, sovereignty, serving the people, and peace.”

Indeed, the President stated, Samora died while striving for peace. Chapo also referred, in connection with 19 October, to “the need for us, united, to combat corruption with integrity, honesty, and competence.”

The meeting between the President of the Republic and the Mozambican community in Switzerland was described as “productive and highly positive” by Chapo, who took note of all the interventions from compatriots in the diaspora in the Swiss canton.

Among the points raised in the message read by the President of the Association of Mozambicans in Switzerland, Matilde Muianga Cumbe, were several concerns, including the lack of an online platform for registering children born in the diaspora and the updating of documents such as identity cards, driving licences, and passports.