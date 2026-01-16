President deploys multi-sectoral teams to support flood victims in southern and central Mozambique

A multi-sectoral team may travel tomorrow, Saturday (17), to the southern and central regions of the country as part of efforts to monitor and support victims of flooding and inundations affecting the two regions as a result of the current rainy season.

The announcement was made this morning in Maputo by the President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, during the opening of the Second Extraordinary Session of the Council of Ministers, convened to assess the situation of the current rainy season and identify the best solutions to mitigate its impact.

On the occasion, Daniel Chapo explained that despite difficulties in accessibility, the government is doing everything possible to ensure assistance to the victims, with emphasis on rescue operations, food aid and health support. “If everything goes well, tomorrow the teams will depart for Gaza, Inhambane and Sofala, therefore to the southern and central regions, where we are doing everything to save populations who are currently cut off,” the Mozambican head of state said.

Quoted by Domingo newspaper, the President stressed that assistance to isolated populations is being provided in two ways: first, through the rescue of people, and second, through food assistance. Chapo also reiterated his solidarity with all those affected by floods and inundations, as well as with those who have lost loved ones as a result of the intense rains affecting the country.

More than 170,000 people living in low-lying areas require urgent rescue in the district of Chókwè, Gaza province, due to intense rainfall affecting almost the entire country, combined with water releases from the Massingir dam.

The administrator of Chókwè, Narciso Nhamuhuco, assured that floodwaters have not yet entered the city of Chókwè, but there is a risk of a breach or overflow of the protective drift in the area bordering the district of Guijá.

“We also have the area of the Macarretane administrative post towards Chinhacanine, which is currently inaccessible because the water has overflowed the road,” said Narciso Nhamuhuco, noting that evacuation and rescue operations to move people to safe areas, which began yesterday, are continuing this morning, alongside awareness campaigns encouraging residents to leave high-risk zones.

Source: MzNews