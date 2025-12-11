President Chapo to take part in Mozambique–Italy business roundtable this Thursday morning

The Mozambique–Italy Chamber of Commerce (CCMI), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Mozambique in Rome and Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, is organising the Mozambique–Italy business roundtable taking place this Thursday, 11 December, at 9:20 a.m. local time (10:20 a.m. in Maputo) at the Westin Excelsior Hotel, Via Vittorio Veneto 125, Rome.

The event will see the participation of the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo, who is in Italy for official visits and to promote investment opportunities in the country.

The roundtable, involving many of the largest Italian companies in the energy, engineering, construction, logistics, technology, agro-industry and innovation sectors, will feature an exchange of experiences and presentations of opportunities in the Italian market.

Today, Mozambique is one of the main destinations for Italian investment in Africa. Companies such as ENI and Saipem have played a central role in Mozambique’s energy sector, particularly with the Coral North FLNG project, whose total investment exceeds US$7.2 billion.

Other important Italian companies – Baker Hughes, Renco, CMC Ravenna, Inalca, Ecolibri, Donelli, among others – operate in sectors including energy, construction, food industry, logistics, sustainable technologies and projects with high socio-economic impact.

Source: Giornale Diplomatico